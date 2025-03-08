Insider Buying: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 10,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 636,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,596.54. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CLNE opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.35. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,635.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 734,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 692,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 551,896 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,241,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 450,143 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 335,694 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

