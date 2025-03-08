Insider Buying: Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Director Acquires C$69,300.00 in Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Seguin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,300.00.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$603.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.53. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.32 and a 52-week high of C$9.96.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.