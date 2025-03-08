Insider Buying: Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) Director Buys 41,355 Shares of Stock

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) Director Alan Ezekowitz purchased 41,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $248,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,606. This represents a 65.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Alan Ezekowitz purchased 7,491 shares of Septerna stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $47,567.85.

Shares of Septerna stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Septerna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEPN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $160,205,000. TRV GP V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $142,337,000. TRV GP VI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $72,191,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $63,399,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $59,301,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEPN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Septerna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

