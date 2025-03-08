Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells 472 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $11,936.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,670.47. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Artivion Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE AORT opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,211.00 and a beta of 1.79. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Artivion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.
View Our Latest Research Report on AORT
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Artivion
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.