Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells 472 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $11,936.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,670.47. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artivion Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AORT opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,211.00 and a beta of 1.79. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AORT. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 151.6% during the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Artivion by 2,481,700.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Artivion by 6.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Artivion by 28.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Artivion by 28.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Artivion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

