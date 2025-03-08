Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) SVP Sells 160 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,620.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,636.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,365.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,229.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,646.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,545,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after buying an additional 419,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,556,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

