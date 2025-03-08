Insider Selling: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Sells 3,234 Shares of Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,955. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BankUnited Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $32.98 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 37.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKU

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in BankUnited by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.