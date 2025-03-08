Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells 7,569 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 7,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.71, for a total transaction of C$73,503.54.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.66, for a total transaction of C$23,476.17.

On Monday, January 6th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$87,552.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 25,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,840.00.

FRX opened at C$9.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.38 million, a PE ratio of -166.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

