Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,604 shares in the company, valued at $15,759,573.12. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, David Spector sold 6,839 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $698,398.68.

On Wednesday, January 8th, David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.38, for a total value of $496,900.00.

On Friday, December 20th, David Spector sold 61,120 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $6,217,126.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.03 and a 52 week high of $119.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.10.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

