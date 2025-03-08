Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells 8,373 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 8,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $862,000.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,815.20. This represents a 30.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Doug Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Thursday, December 26th, Doug Jones sold 7,882 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $813,107.12.

On Friday, December 20th, Doug Jones sold 600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $61,224.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Doug Jones sold 23,229 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $2,357,975.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.03 and a 52 week high of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.10.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,835,000 after acquiring an additional 199,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,380,000 after purchasing an additional 138,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,809,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,911,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.