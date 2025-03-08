Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 50,535 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 50,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,717,179.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,156,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,304,428.14. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PINS opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $358,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,985 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $153,829,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,902 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

