Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells 1,906 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $583,092.16. This trade represents a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $76.67 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Citizens Jmp raised Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185,676 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,036 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

