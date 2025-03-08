Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Sells 7,181 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $577,485. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Roku by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after buying an additional 2,030,036 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $129,015,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $87,632,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 505.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after buying an additional 1,082,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

