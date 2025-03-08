Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Sells 17,118 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 17,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $191,721.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 404,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,910.40. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Warden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Andrew Warden sold 8,462 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $99,090.02.

Shares of SEMR opened at $10.16 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $9,267,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 755,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $6,869,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 984,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 541,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 19.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,188,000 after buying an additional 467,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

