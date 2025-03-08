Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells 20,188 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $394,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 508,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,581.50. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $305,680.64.

On Thursday, February 6th, Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $56,066.95.

On Monday, January 27th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $339,638.07.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $331,763.25.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $987,256.60.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $19.84 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Get Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.