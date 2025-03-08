Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Sells $13,891.50 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) insider Walid Abi-Saab sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $13,891.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,081.87. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

uniQure Stock Down 2.2 %

QURE stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. uniQure has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $596.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in uniQure by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 24,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in uniQure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

