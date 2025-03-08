Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $160,990.52 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,057.48. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,307,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 54,633 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,705,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,554 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,194,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 217,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

