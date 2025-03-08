Insider Selling: World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) CEO Sells 21,507 Shares of Stock

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,512,064.48. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

World Kinect Stock Down 0.1 %

WKC opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. World Kinect Co. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in World Kinect during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in World Kinect by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, World Kinect currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on WKC

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.