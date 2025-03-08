Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 0.7% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 19.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 909,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 40.5% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $145.12 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.82 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.76. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

View Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.