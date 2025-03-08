Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 72.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,841 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,127,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,513,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 802,353 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,607,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,646,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $1,227,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,177.96. This represents a 66.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $1,878,093.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 502,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,806,435.28. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,427,353 shares of company stock valued at $46,561,127. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Confluent Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.90. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

