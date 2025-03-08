International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

