Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Position Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,136.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $61.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

