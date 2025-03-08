iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.29. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

