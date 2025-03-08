iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 260.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWD stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.