Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,225,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $82.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

