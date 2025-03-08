Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,443,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 459,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 578,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after buying an additional 578,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.41 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.53 and a 1 year high of $102.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.01.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

