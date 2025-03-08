Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in National Bank by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the third quarter worth $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Hovde Group lowered National Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:NBHC opened at $39.98 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

