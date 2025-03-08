Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,769.72. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,540. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $584,009 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.22 and a beta of 0.63.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

