Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

