Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcellx by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth about $10,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arcellx by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

ACLX opened at $70.74 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $107.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $87.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arcellx from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $115,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $236,217.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,629.52. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,641 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

