Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $172.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.68 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.17.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

