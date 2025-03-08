Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIHL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FIHL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 2.3 %

FIHL stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.