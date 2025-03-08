James N. Chapman Buys 2,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRC opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

