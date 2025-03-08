James Sottile Sells 2,356 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $248,652.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,513.74. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.0 %

LNW opened at $105.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

