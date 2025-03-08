John Oyler Sells 101,000 Shares of Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total transaction of $24,674,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, March 7th, John Oyler sold 58,590 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total transaction of $14,596,526.70.

ONC stock opened at $247.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beigene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.97 and a 12 month high of $287.88.

Beigene ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONC shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

