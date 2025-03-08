Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at $110,964,191.81. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 837,777 shares of company stock worth $72,867,455. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $80.07 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

