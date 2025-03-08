Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 2,239 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $5,593,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.28.

NYSE VEEV opened at $247.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.92 and a 200 day moving average of $220.03. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

