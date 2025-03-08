Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 1,474.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.58 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $947.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.29.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.