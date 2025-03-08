Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 5,387 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $84.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

