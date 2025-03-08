Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 6,639 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,190 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $36.97 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.