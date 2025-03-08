Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VCSH opened at $78.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.