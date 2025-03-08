Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 1,418 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,702,028,000 after acquiring an additional 288,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,653,602 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,557,454,000 after acquiring an additional 46,069 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,385,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $657,292,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,189,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $259.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

