Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) CEO Sells $122,006.52 in Stock

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) CEO Claude Maraoui sold 23,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $122,006.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,139,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,106,195.18. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Claude Maraoui also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Claude Maraoui sold 18,147 shares of Journey Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $93,094.11.
Journey Medical Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ DERM opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. Journey Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.96.
Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
