JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock on February 5th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 2/26/2025.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

JPM stock opened at $242.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.41 and its 200 day moving average is $238.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 13,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 102,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.