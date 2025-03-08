Kerrii B. Anderson Sells 500 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total value of $127,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,624.58. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $253.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

