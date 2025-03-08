Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells $408,600.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $408,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,634.85. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

