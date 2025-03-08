Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,089 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,177,000 after buying an additional 237,888 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,540,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,072,000 after buying an additional 414,748 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,900,000 after buying an additional 71,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,464,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

