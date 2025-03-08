Keybank National Association OH Acquires 126 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $461.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.50 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $518.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.18.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,425. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $559.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.36.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

