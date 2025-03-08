Keybank National Association OH Has $1.13 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 33.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 41.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $85.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.96 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average is $94.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.