Keybank National Association OH Purchases 39,272 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

