Keybank National Association OH Purchases 879 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,943 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of eBay by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,509. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $70.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

